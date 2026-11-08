SriLankan Airlines Losses Balloon to Rs. 35 Billion Amid Currency Depreciation

SriLankan Airlines has recorded a staggering loss of Rs. 35 billion, with analysts pointing to the severe depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee as a primary factor amplifying the national carrier's financial woes.

Currency Collapse Compounds Airline's Struggles

The sharp devaluation of the rupee has significantly worsened the airline's balance sheet, as the carrier holds substantial foreign currency-denominated liabilities. When converted into rupees at current exchange rates, these obligations translate into far heavier losses than would otherwise be reflected under stable monetary conditions.

SriLankan Airlines, which has long been a drain on state finances, now faces mounting pressure from both its operational challenges and the broader macroeconomic turbulence the country has endured in recent years. The rupee's dramatic fall against major currencies such as the US dollar has effectively inflated the airline's debt burden in local currency terms.

A Persistent Financial Burden on the State

The national carrier has struggled with profitability for well over a decade, requiring repeated government bailouts and financial interventions. Critics have consistently called for structural reforms, privatisation, or strategic partnerships to reduce the burden placed on Sri Lankan taxpayers.

The Rs. 35 billion loss reflects both operational deficits and exchange rate-driven valuation losses.

Foreign currency liabilities are a key vulnerability for the airline given rupee volatility.

The airline's financial position remains a central concern within Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery agenda.

Reform Pressure Intensifies

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery programme under the International Monetary Fund, state-owned enterprises including SriLankan Airlines remain under intense scrutiny. Restructuring the airline is widely regarded as a critical component of reducing the country's fiscal deficit and restoring long-term economic stability.

The scale of losses at SriLankan Airlines underscores the urgent need for a sustainable and transparent restructuring plan that protects public funds while ensuring the country retains viable air connectivity.

Stakeholders and aviation industry observers will be closely watching whether the government moves decisively on reform measures, particularly as Sri Lanka works to rebuild investor confidence and stabilise its public finances in the months ahead.

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