Sri Lanka Braces for Heavy Rainfall of Up to 100mm Across Multiple Regions
Sri Lanka is set to experience significant rainfall today, with meteorological authorities warning of heavy showers and thundershowers reaching up to 100 millimetres in several parts of the island.
The weather forecast, issued by meteorological officials at 5.30 a.m. on 8 November 2026, advises residents across multiple regions to remain alert as showers and thundershowers are expected to affect various areas throughout the day.
What to Expect
Forecasters have cautioned that the rainfall intensity could be considerable in certain localities, with accumulations of up to 100mm anticipated. Such levels of precipitation can lead to localised flooding, reduced visibility, and hazardous road conditions, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, including:
- Avoiding unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall
- Staying away from rivers, streams, and waterways that may rise rapidly
- Securing property and belongings against potential flood damage
- Monitoring official updates from meteorological and disaster management authorities
Stay Informed
The public is encouraged to follow official weather advisories and updates throughout the day, as conditions may change. Those in vulnerable or low-lying communities should be especially vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly if conditions deteriorate.
Authorities have not yet issued any specific evacuation orders but continue to monitor the developing weather situation closely.
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100mm in one day is serious, please dont ignore the warnings ppl
drains not cleaned, flooding guaranteed. same story every year.
exactly, goverment does nothing until people start complaining