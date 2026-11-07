Sri Lankan Trade Unions Rise Up Against Police Powers Bills, Citing Fears of State Abuse

Unions Sound the Alarm Over Controversial Legislation

Several prominent trade unions in Sri Lanka have launched a campaign of protest against a pair of legislative bills that would significantly expand the powers granted to the country's police force, warning that such measures could open the door to widespread abuse of authority and the suppression of civil liberties.

What the Bills Propose

The contested legislation, which is currently under consideration, would grant law enforcement agencies enhanced powers that critics argue go far beyond what is necessary for maintaining public order. Union leaders contend that the bills lack sufficient checks and balances to prevent misuse by authorities against ordinary citizens, workers, and activists.

Unions Warn of Dangerous Precedent

Representatives from across the trade union movement have voiced serious concern that the expanded powers could be weaponised against striking workers, peaceful demonstrators, and those who speak out against government policy. They argue that Sri Lanka's history provides ample reason for caution when granting broader authority to the police.

Union leaders stressed that any legislation expanding state power must be accompanied by robust accountability mechanisms to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

A Broader Civil Society Concern

The protests reflect a wider unease within Sri Lankan civil society about the direction of law enforcement policy at a time when the country is still navigating a fragile economic and political recovery. Activists and legal experts have joined trade unions in calling on Parliament to subject the bills to thorough scrutiny and public consultation before any vote is taken.

Trade unions have formally objected to the bills and are mobilising members in protest

Critics warn the legislation lacks adequate safeguards against police overreach

Civil society groups are urging parliamentary debate and public consultation

Concerns centre on the potential targeting of workers, activists, and dissidents

Calls for Dialogue

Union leaders have called on the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with workers' representatives and civil society before proceeding further with the bills. They maintain that strengthening public safety need not come at the cost of democratic freedoms, and that any reform of police powers must be handled with the utmost transparency and care.