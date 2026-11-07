Nagapattinam-KKS Ferry Marks 55,000 Passengers With Fare Cuts and Baggage Boost

The passenger ferry service linking India's Nagapattinam port with Kankesanthurai (KKS) in northern Sri Lanka has crossed a significant milestone, recording over 55,000 passengers since it commenced operations approximately two and a half years ago.

A Growing Sea Link Between Two Nations

The route, which re-established a long-awaited maritime connection between the Indian coastline and the northern tip of Sri Lanka, has steadily grown in popularity among travellers seeking an alternative to air travel between the two countries. The cumulative passenger figure of 55,000 reflects increasing confidence in sea-based travel across the Palk Strait.

Fare Reductions and Improved Baggage Allowance

In a move expected to attract even more travellers, the ferry operator has announced a reduction in ticket fares alongside an increase in the free baggage allowance extended to passengers. These changes are anticipated to make the service more competitive and accessible, particularly for those travelling with larger volumes of luggage.

Over 55,000 passengers have used the service since its launch

The service has been in operation for two and a half years

Fares have been reduced by the operator

Free baggage allowance has been increased for travellers

Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the Nagapattinam-KKS ferry represents more than a transport option — it carries cultural, economic, and historical significance, particularly for Tamil communities on both sides of the Palk Strait. The service offers a relatively affordable and direct maritime corridor that bypasses the need for costly flights, making it an important link for trade, tourism, and family visits.

With the latest passenger-friendly announcements, stakeholders hope the service will continue to build on its momentum and further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka.