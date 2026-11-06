Government Delays Mandatory TIN Submission Rule Until April 2027 Amid Public Backlash

The government has announced a postponement of its plan to make Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificate submission mandatory for eight specified transactions, pushing the implementation date back to 1 April 2027, following a wave of public criticism over the proposed requirement.

Decision Met With Widespread Opposition

The announcement came amid mounting pressure from the public, who expressed concerns over the practicality and burden of the new rule. The requirement, which would have compelled individuals and businesses to present TIN Certificates when carrying out a defined set of transactions, had drawn significant opposition since it was first made known.

Authorities have now opted to delay enforcement, signalling that the government is responsive to public sentiment on tax-related compliance measures, even as it continues to push broader revenue collection reforms.

What the Rule Entails

Under the proposed regulation, TIN Certificates would become a mandatory document for eight categories of specified transactions. The initiative is part of the government's wider effort to broaden the tax base and improve compliance across the economy. However, critics argued that many citizens remain unfamiliar with the TIN registration process, making an immediate rollout premature.

Time Given for Preparation

With implementation now deferred to April 2027, both the public and relevant institutions will have additional time to prepare for compliance. The extended timeline is expected to allow authorities to conduct awareness campaigns and streamline the TIN registration process ahead of the revised deadline.

The government has not indicated whether any changes will be made to the scope of the eight specified transactions before the new implementation date comes into effect.

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