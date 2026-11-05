SLFP Demands Stronger Protections as It Rejects Proposed Anti-Terror Legislation

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has come out firmly against the government's proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Act, warning that the legislation in its current form poses serious risks to civil liberties and democratic freedoms.

Party Calls for Government Rethink

Former Parliamentarian Udith Lokubandara, speaking on behalf of the SLFP, urged the government to reconsider the proposed law and ensure that adequate safeguards are built into any new counter-terrorism framework before it is passed into legislation.

Lokubandara stressed that while the SLFP acknowledges the importance of protecting the nation from genuine security threats, the party cannot support legislation that may be used to curtail the rights of ordinary citizens or suppress political dissent.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties

The SLFP's objections centre on what the party describes as insufficient protections for individuals who may be detained or investigated under the proposed act. Critics within the party fear the law could be open to misuse in ways that undermine constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The country needs strong security laws, but those laws must never become instruments of oppression against the very people they are meant to protect.

The party is calling for a broader national consultation process, urging lawmakers and legal experts to scrutinise the proposed legislation thoroughly before any vote is held in Parliament.

Broader Political Context

The proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Act has been a subject of significant debate in Sri Lanka, with various civil society groups, opposition parties, and human rights organisations raising concerns about its potential impact on democratic governance.

Sri Lanka has a complex history with anti-terrorism legislation, most notably the Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has long been criticised by both local and international human rights bodies for enabling prolonged detention and abuse.

The SLFP's public opposition adds further political pressure on the government to either substantially revise the proposed law or risk a united front of resistance from multiple quarters of the political spectrum.