JVP Looks to China's Communist Party for Lessons in Party Discipline

Sri Lankan Marxist Party Seeks Guidance from Beijing

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is preparing to receive a delegation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is expected to visit Sri Lanka in the near future to share its expertise and experience in maintaining party discipline.

Strengthening Inter-Party Ties

The anticipated visit reflects a growing relationship between the two left-leaning political organisations, with the JVP keen to draw on the CCP's long-standing institutional framework when it comes to enforcing discipline and governance within a political party structure.

The CCP, which has governed China for decades and boasts one of the largest party memberships in the world, has developed an extensive internal disciplinary system — an area of particular interest to the JVP as it continues to consolidate its position within Sri Lanka's political landscape.

Significance for the JVP

For the JVP, which forms the backbone of the ruling National People's Power (NPP) coalition, strengthening internal party mechanisms has become an increasingly relevant priority. Learning from an established political organisation such as the CCP could help the party develop more structured approaches to accountability and conduct among its membership.

The exchange is seen as part of broader diplomatic and political engagement between Sri Lanka and China, two nations that have maintained close bilateral ties across economic, infrastructure, and political spheres in recent years.

Further details regarding the dates and agenda of the CCP delegation's visit are yet to be formally announced.