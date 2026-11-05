Sri Lanka Launches National Single Window Platform to Streamline Trade Operations

A Major Step Forward for Sri Lanka's Trade Infrastructure

Sri Lanka has officially launched the National Single Window for Trade, a landmark digital platform designed to simplify and centralise the country's import and export procedures. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to modernise trade facilitation and improve the ease of doing business in the island nation.

What the Platform Offers

The National Single Window for Trade is a unified digital gateway that allows traders, businesses, and regulatory agencies to submit and process trade-related documentation through a single online portal. By bringing multiple government agencies and trade stakeholders onto one integrated platform, the system is expected to drastically reduce paperwork, eliminate redundant processes, and cut down the time and cost associated with cross-border trade transactions.

Centralised submission of import and export documentation

Faster processing times through automated workflows

Reduced administrative burden for businesses and regulatory bodies

Enhanced transparency and accountability in trade procedures

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

The launch comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery and seeks to attract foreign investment and boost export revenues. Streamlining trade procedures is widely regarded as a key factor in improving national competitiveness and positioning Sri Lanka more favourably within regional and global supply chains.

Experts in the trade and logistics sector have welcomed the development, noting that delays and bureaucratic inefficiencies at ports and customs have long been cited as barriers to Sri Lanka's trade growth. A single window system is considered international best practice and is already operational in many countries across Asia and beyond.

Aligning with Global Standards

The National Single Window for Trade aligns Sri Lanka with World Trade Organization guidelines on trade facilitation, which encourage member states to adopt digital, integrated systems for managing cross-border transactions. The platform is expected to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, who have historically faced the greatest challenges navigating complex trade documentation requirements.

Authorities have indicated that the system will continue to be developed and expanded over time, with additional agencies and services expected to be integrated into the platform in the coming months. The government views this initiative as a cornerstone of its broader digital transformation agenda for the trade and commerce sector.

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