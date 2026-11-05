Nearly a Third of SLTB Bus Fleet Deemed Unfit for Service, Deputy Minister Reveals

A significant portion of the Sri Lanka Transport Board's (SLTB) bus fleet is currently unfit for operation, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena disclosed in Parliament on Tuesday, November 5.

Addressing lawmakers, Dr. Gunasena revealed that only approximately 5,000 of the SLTB's total buses — roughly 70 percent of the fleet — are in a condition suitable for active service. This means that nearly one in three buses owned by the state transport authority cannot be deployed on public routes.

A Blow to Public Transportation

The revelation raises serious concerns about the reliability and efficiency of Sri Lanka's public bus network, which millions of commuters across the island depend on daily. The SLTB serves as the backbone of affordable public transport, particularly for lower-income passengers in both urban and rural areas.

The remaining 30 percent of buses that are out of service are understood to be sidelined due to mechanical failures, wear and tear, and maintenance backlogs — challenges that have long plagued the state-run transport body.

Longstanding Challenges Facing the SLTB

The SLTB has faced persistent difficulties in recent years, including:

Inadequate funding for fleet maintenance and renewal

Rising operational costs exacerbated by fuel price increases

Shortage of spare parts, particularly following Sri Lanka's economic crisis

An ageing fleet in need of systematic replacement

The Deputy Minister's statement in Parliament signals an urgent need for greater investment and structural reform within the transport authority to ensure commuters receive a consistent and dependable service.

Only around 70 percent of SLTB buses are currently fit for operation, Deputy Minister Dr. Prasanna Gunasena told Parliament.

It remains to be seen what concrete measures the Ministry of Transport and Highways will introduce to address the shortfall and restore the full operational capacity of the country's public bus network.