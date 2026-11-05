Hemas Holdings Posts Strong H1 Performance as Revenue Climbs to Rs. 66.6 Billion

Hemas Holdings PLC has reported a solid first-half performance for the current financial year, with total revenue reaching Rs. 66.6 billion — a 9.5% increase year-on-year — driven by a particularly strong showing in the second quarter.

Second Quarter Drives Momentum

The conglomerate's second quarter proved to be the standout period, with revenue surging 17.0% year-on-year to Rs. 37.8 billion in Q2 FY27. Notably, all four of the group's business sectors recorded growth during the quarter, signalling a broad-based recovery across the company's diverse portfolio.

Leading the charge was the Hospitals segment, which posted an impressive 19.3% growth, followed closely by Consumer Brands, which expanded by 18.3% over the same period.

EBITDA Returns to Growth

A key highlight of the results was the return of EBITDA to year-on-year growth. The group reported EBITDA of Rs. 4.5 billion for the quarter, representing a 10.5% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. The figure was also nearly double that recorded in the first quarter, underscoring the significant acceleration in profitability during the latter half of the reporting period.

Broad-Based Sectoral Recovery

The results reflect a strengthening operating environment across Hemas Holdings' key business verticals. The performance of the Hospitals and Consumer Brands divisions in particular highlights growing domestic consumer demand and increased utilisation of healthcare services — trends that analysts have pointed to as indicators of a gradually stabilising Sri Lankan economy.

The group's ability to record growth across all four sectors simultaneously is seen as a positive signal for investor confidence, as Hemas Holdings continues to position itself as one of Sri Lanka's leading diversified conglomerates.

Further details on segmental performance and the full financial breakdown for the first half of FY27 are expected to be released through the Colombo Stock Exchange in the coming days.

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