President AKD Warns of Dangerous 'Shadow State' Operating Within Sri Lanka's Institutions

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sounded a grave warning to the nation, declaring that a clandestine "shadow state" has taken root within Sri Lanka, operated by drug traffickers and other powerful criminal networks that have embedded themselves deep within the country's official structures.

A State Within a State

In a hard-hitting public address, President Dissanayake painted a troubling picture of how organised criminal elements have systematically infiltrated key institutions of governance, law enforcement, and public administration — effectively running a parallel power structure alongside the legitimate government.

The President made clear that this shadow network does not merely operate on the fringes of society but has established significant influence at multiple levels of the state apparatus, allowing it to manipulate decisions, obstruct justice, and protect its own interests from within.

Key Concerns Raised by the President

Drug traffickers have cultivated deep connections inside state institutions, shielding their operations from accountability.

The shadow state functions with sufficient organisation and reach to undermine legitimate governance.

Criminal networks have used their influence to compromise law enforcement processes.

The situation poses a direct threat to national security and the rule of law.

Corrupt alliances between politicians, officials, and criminal actors have enabled this parallel structure to flourish.

The President acknowledged that dismantling such entrenched networks will require bold and sustained political will.

Existing legal and institutional frameworks must be strengthened to close the loopholes that these networks exploit.

Citizens are being urged to support transparency and anti-corruption efforts at every level.

The government intends to pursue accountability without exception, regardless of the seniority or influence of those implicated.

International cooperation may be sought to tackle cross-border criminal operations linked to the shadow network.

President Dissanayake reaffirmed his administration's commitment to systemic reform as the only lasting solution.

A Direct Challenge to Reform Efforts

The President's remarks come at a critical moment for Sri Lanka, as his administration continues to pursue an ambitious agenda of institutional reform and anti-corruption measures following the country's unprecedented economic crisis in recent years.

The shadow state is not an abstract concept — it is a real and present threat to the sovereignty of this nation and the wellbeing of every Sri Lankan citizen.

Analysts have noted that the acknowledgement of such deeply embedded criminal influence at the highest level of the presidency signals both the seriousness of the problem and a political willingness to confront it publicly — a step that previous administrations have been reluctant to take.

What Comes Next

While the President stopped short of naming specific individuals or institutions in his address, the speech is widely expected to precede concrete government action targeting those identified as part of this criminal network. Senior officials and law enforcement agencies have been placed on notice that the administration will not tolerate complicity or inaction.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who have long suspected that powerful forces operate beyond the reach of the law, President Dissanayake's address represents a rare moment of official candour — and a promise that the battle to reclaim the state from criminal influence has begun in earnest.