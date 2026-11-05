Ragama Woman Held on 12 Warrants Over Alleged Foreign Employment Fraud

A 40-year-old woman who had been evading justice across multiple outstanding arrest warrants has been apprehended in Ragama, authorities confirmed, in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud victims seeking foreign employment opportunities.

Suspect Held on Twelve Outstanding Warrants

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was wanted on no fewer than 12 separate arrest warrants at the time of her detention. The sheer volume of outstanding warrants points to a prolonged pattern of alleged criminal activity that had drawn the attention of law enforcement authorities over an extended period.

Investigators believe the woman had been operating a foreign employment scam, allegedly collecting money from individuals who were promised jobs overseas. Such schemes have caused significant financial and emotional harm to vulnerable Sri Lankans seeking better livelihoods abroad.

A Growing Concern for Sri Lankan Job Seekers

Foreign employment fraud remains a persistent problem in Sri Lanka, where many citizens aspire to work in countries across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. Unscrupulous individuals frequently exploit this demand, posing as legitimate recruitment agents and collecting fees before disappearing without delivering on their promises.

Victims are often left without recourse after paying substantial sums

Many cases go unreported due to fear or lack of awareness

Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to verify recruitment agents through official channels

Arrest and Investigation Ongoing

The suspect was taken into custody in the Ragama area, and investigations are continuing. Authorities have not yet disclosed the total amount allegedly defrauded or the number of victims believed to have been affected by the scheme.

Members of the public seeking foreign employment are strongly advised to engage only with agencies registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and the suspect faces proceedings before the courts.