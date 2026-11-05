Sri Lanka's GSP+ Status Secure, But EU-India Trade Deal Looms as a Competitive Threat

Sri Lanka's preferential trade access to the European Union under the GSP+ scheme remains intact for now, but a potentially landmark trade agreement taking shape between the EU and India could erode the competitive advantage Sri Lankan exporters currently enjoy in European markets.

What is GSP+ and Why It Matters

The Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, commonly known as GSP+, grants Sri Lanka significantly reduced or zero tariff rates on thousands of goods exported to the European Union. This arrangement has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, particularly benefiting the apparel, fisheries, and manufacturing sectors, which rely heavily on competitive pricing to hold their ground in European markets.

The continuation of this status offers short-term relief for Sri Lankan businesses, particularly as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

The EU-India Deal: A Rising Challenge

However, trade analysts and industry observers are raising concerns about the long-term implications of a proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and India. Should such a deal be concluded and ratified, Indian exporters — who currently face higher tariffs than their Sri Lankan counterparts when selling into EU markets — would gain significantly improved access, potentially on par with or even better than the terms Sri Lanka currently enjoys under GSP+.

India's vast manufacturing capacity, particularly in textiles and garments, means that any tariff equalisation could directly undercut Sri Lankan exporters competing for the same European buyers.

Sectors Most at Risk

Apparel and garment manufacturing, Sri Lanka's single largest export earner

Processed seafood and fisheries products

Rubber-based products and industrial goods

Spices and agricultural exports

These industries have built their European market presence in large part on the tariff differential that GSP+ provides. A levelling of that playing field with a competitor of India's scale would represent a serious structural challenge.

Calls for Proactive Measures

Trade policy experts are urging the Sri Lankan government to move beyond complacency and begin preparing contingency strategies now, rather than waiting for the EU-India agreement to be finalised. Among the recommendations being discussed are upgrading product quality standards, diversifying export destinations, and exploring the possibility of Sri Lanka negotiating its own bilateral trade arrangements with the EU.

Sri Lanka cannot afford to be caught off guard. The window to prepare and adapt is now, while GSP+ remains in place and our exporters still hold a tariff advantage.

Policymakers have been reminded that trade agreements of this scale typically take years to fully implement, providing Sri Lanka with a limited but real opportunity to strengthen its export competitiveness before any new dynamic takes hold in European markets.

Looking Ahead

While there is no immediate threat to Sri Lanka's GSP+ benefits, the broader trajectory of EU trade policy signals that the island nation's current preferential position should not be taken for granted. Strategic investment in productivity, quality, and trade diplomacy will be essential if Sri Lanka is to maintain its foothold in one of the world's most lucrative consumer markets.