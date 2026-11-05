President AKD Warns of 'Shadow State' Undermining Sri Lanka's Governance

President Dissanayake Delivers Hard-Hitting Address on Hidden Power Structures

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a stark warning that a clandestine parallel power structure — a so-called "shadow state" — is actively operating within Sri Lanka, working to undermine legitimate governance and obstruct the country's reform agenda. The President made these remarks in a wide-ranging address that has drawn significant public and political attention across the island.

Key Themes from the Presidential Address

The speech covered a broad range of issues reflecting the administration's concerns about entrenched interests and systemic dysfunction. The following are the eleven central points the President raised:

A hidden network of power brokers and vested interests continues to function outside official state structures, effectively forming a "shadow state" that resists accountability.

This parallel power system has historically influenced critical state institutions, including law enforcement, the judiciary, and public administration.

Corrupt networks have long manipulated government appointments and procurement processes for personal and political gain.

The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to dismantling these entrenched systems, warning that the reform process would not be halted by resistance from powerful groups.

Intelligence and security apparatus infiltration by politically motivated actors remains a serious concern that his government is actively working to address.

Economic crimes and financial misconduct linked to these hidden power structures have contributed significantly to Sri Lanka's prolonged economic crisis.

Citizens and civil society have a critical role to play in exposing and resisting the influence of the shadow state.

The President acknowledged that dismantling decades of entrenched corruption would take time but insisted that his government possessed both the political will and the mandate to do so.

International partnerships and transparency mechanisms would be strengthened to prevent illicit financial flows and external interference facilitated through these networks.

Whistleblower protections and institutional independence would be enhanced to empower those within the state apparatus to act without fear.

The President called on all Sri Lankans to remain vigilant and to actively support the building of a truly accountable and transparent state.

A Government Determined to Break Old Patterns

President Dissanayake's remarks signal an increasingly assertive posture from his administration as it confronts what he describes as deliberate sabotage of governance reforms. The reference to a "shadow state" is particularly significant, as it suggests that the challenges facing Sri Lanka go well beyond routine bureaucratic inefficiency and extend into organised, covert resistance to change.

The President made clear that his government would not be intimidated or diverted from its mandate to deliver genuine systemic reform on behalf of the Sri Lankan people.

Political Reaction Expected

The address is likely to provoke strong reactions from opposition parties and from those who may perceive the remarks as politically motivated. However, for many ordinary Sri Lankans still bearing the burden of the country's economic collapse, the President's pledge to confront hidden power structures and restore integrity to state institutions will resonate deeply.

As the Dissanayake administration continues to push its reform agenda forward, the coming months are expected to test both the depth of entrenched resistance and the government's resolve to overcome it.