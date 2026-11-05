Opposition Warns Sri Lanka's New Crime and Terror Bills Could Enable Authoritarian Rule

Sri Lanka's opposition has raised serious alarm over a pair of proposed legislative measures targeting crime and terrorism, warning that the bills go far beyond their stated purposes and could pave the way for authoritarian governance under the guise of public security.

Bills Framed as Security Measures Face Scrutiny

The government has presented the proposed crime and terror legislation as essential tools to strengthen law enforcement and safeguard national security. However, opposition politicians argue that the broad and loosely defined powers contained within the bills pose a significant threat to civil liberties and democratic freedoms in Sri Lanka.

Critics contend that the language and scope of the proposed laws could allow authorities to target political opponents, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens under the broad umbrella of combating crime and terrorism — a pattern they say has historically been used to silence dissent in the country.

Opposition Calls for Greater Scrutiny

Opposition representatives have called for thorough parliamentary debate and independent legal review of both bills before any vote is taken. They warn that rushing such consequential legislation through without adequate public consultation would be a disservice to Sri Lankan democracy.

Opposition lawmakers have characterised the proposed measures as a mask for authoritarian overreach, urging the government to be transparent about the full implications of the powers it seeks to acquire.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of sufficient checks and balances built into the proposed framework, with critics pointing out that meaningful judicial oversight and accountability mechanisms appear to be absent or inadequate within the draft legislation.

A Pattern of Concern

Sri Lanka has a troubled history with broadly worded security legislation. The Prevention of Terrorism Act, long criticised by human rights organisations both locally and internationally, has frequently been cited as an instrument of overreach that has been used against minority communities, journalists, and political dissidents over the decades.

Opposition voices fear that the new bills, if passed in their current form, risk repeating or even deepening that legacy. They are calling on the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to democratic governance by meaningfully revising the proposed laws to include robust safeguards for civil rights.

As debate over the bills intensifies, civil society groups and legal experts are expected to add their voices to the growing chorus demanding transparency, accountability, and the protection of fundamental freedoms in Sri Lanka's legislative process.

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