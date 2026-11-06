City of Dreams Sri Lanka Records LKR 340 Million EBITDA on Back of Surging Casino Activity

City of Dreams Sri Lanka has reported a strong financial performance, posting an EBITDA of LKR 340 million as casino operations at the Colombo-based integrated resort continue to gain momentum, signalling a notable recovery and growth trajectory for the country's gaming and hospitality sector.

Casino Activity Drives Financial Gains

The integrated resort, which stands as one of Sri Lanka's most prominent entertainment and hospitality destinations, has credited the improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation largely to a sustained uptick in casino floor activity. Increased visitor footfall and higher gaming revenues have combined to push the headline EBITDA figure to the LKR 340 million mark, reflecting growing consumer confidence and appetite for premium leisure experiences in the country.

A Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Tourism and Leisure Industry

The results come at a time when Sri Lanka's broader tourism sector is working to rebuild itself following years of economic turbulence. The performance of City of Dreams Sri Lanka is being viewed by industry observers as an encouraging indicator that high-end integrated resorts can play a meaningful role in driving foreign exchange earnings and supporting ancillary businesses across the hospitality value chain.

EBITDA reached LKR 340 million, reflecting strong operational performance

Growth was primarily driven by increased casino activity at the Colombo property

The results point to recovering consumer spending in the premium leisure segment

Integrated Resorts as Economic Contributors

City of Dreams Sri Lanka forms part of the broader integrated resort model that blends casino gaming with hotels, dining, entertainment and retail — a format that has proven successful across Asia. As Sri Lanka continues to position itself as a competitive regional tourism destination, the financial results from operations such as these are likely to draw renewed attention from both local policymakers and international investors monitoring the island's economic recovery.

The latest EBITDA figures suggest that, despite wider macroeconomic pressures the country has faced in recent years, there remains robust demand for world-class leisure and entertainment offerings among both local patrons and international visitors arriving in Colombo.