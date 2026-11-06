Navy Seizes Rs. 4.2 Billion Drug Haul in Major Southern Seas Bust

In a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy has intercepted a fishing trawler carrying a massive consignment of narcotics on the high seas south of the island, with a gross street value estimated at Rs. 4.2 billion.

Large Quantities of Ice and Heroin Recovered

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 189 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, along with 246 grams of heroin. The drugs were discovered aboard a local multi-day fishing trawler that had been operating in waters to the south of Sri Lanka.

Five individuals were taken into custody in connection with the haul and are expected to face charges related to drug smuggling. The suspects were apprehended along with the vessel during the naval interdiction.

A Continuing Battle Against Sea-Based Drug Smuggling

The seizure underscores the persistent threat of narcotics being smuggled into Sri Lanka via maritime routes. Fishing vessels have increasingly been exploited by traffickers seeking to evade law enforcement on the open seas, with the southern waters of the island remaining a key corridor for such illicit activity.

Sri Lanka's Navy has been stepping up patrols and surveillance operations in recent months as part of a broader national effort to combat the flow of dangerous substances into the country. Crystal methamphetamine, in particular, has seen a sharp rise in seizure volumes, raising concern among authorities about its growing presence in local drug markets.

The gross street value of the intercepted consignment has been estimated at Rs. 4.2 billion, making it one of the more significant drug busts recorded in recent times.

Investigations into the origin of the narcotics, the intended destination, and any wider trafficking networks involved are currently ongoing. Naval and law enforcement authorities are expected to work jointly on the case as it progresses.

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