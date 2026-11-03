Sri Lankan University Lecturers Walk Off the Job in Mass Strike Over Pay and Working Conditions

Thousands Join Industrial Action Across the Island

Thousands of university academics across Sri Lanka have launched a strike, bringing higher education to a standstill as lecturers demand better pay and improved working conditions. The industrial action reflects growing frustration among university staff who say their concerns have been repeatedly ignored by authorities.

Core Grievances Behind the Walkout

The striking teachers have raised long-standing complaints about inadequate salaries that have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living in Sri Lanka. Academics argue that their remuneration has been severely eroded by the country's prolonged economic crisis, leaving many university staff struggling to make ends meet despite holding advanced qualifications and carrying heavy teaching loads.

Beyond pay, lecturers have also pointed to deteriorating working conditions at universities, including insufficient resources, poor infrastructure, and a lack of institutional support as key drivers of their discontent.

Impact on Students and Institutions

The strike has disrupted academic activities at universities across the country, with lectures, tutorials, and examinations affected by the widespread walkout. Students face uncertainty over their academic schedules as the industrial action continues without a resolution in sight.

Higher education institutions, already strained by years of underfunding, now face mounting pressure as the standoff between academic staff and the government shows no immediate signs of being resolved.

Broader Context

The strike comes against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's wider economic difficulties, which have placed immense pressure on public sector workers across multiple industries. University academics join a growing list of professionals who have taken industrial action in recent years, citing the government's failure to adequately address public sector wages in line with inflation and the sharp depreciation of the rupee.

Education sector trade unions have called on the government to enter into meaningful dialogue with striking staff and to present a concrete plan to address salary structures and workplace conditions at state universities. It remains unclear when negotiations may resume or when normal university operations are likely to be restored.

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