Cyclone Murasu Prompts Urgent Safety Warning for Fishermen and Naval Personnel

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an urgent warning to fishing and naval communities, cautioning them against venturing into designated deep-sea areas as Severe Cyclone Murasu poses a significant threat to maritime safety in the region.

Advisory Urges Caution at Sea

The meteorological authorities have directed their warning specifically at those operating vessels in several deep-sea zones, urging both fishing communities and naval personnel to exercise extreme caution and avoid the affected waters until further notice.

Cyclone Murasu, which has been classified as a severe cyclonic system, is expected to generate rough and dangerous sea conditions, making it hazardous for any maritime activity in the warned areas.

Safety of Fishing Communities a Priority

Sri Lanka's fishing industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of families across the island's coastal regions, faces a period of disruption as the advisory remains in effect. Authorities are strongly encouraging all fishermen who may currently be at sea to return to shore immediately and remain on land until the threat subsides.

Deep-sea fishing activities have been strongly discouraged during the cyclone's active period.

Naval operations in the affected zones are also subject to the safety advisory.

Coastal communities are urged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly.

Public Urged to Stay Alert

Sri Lanka's meteorological officials have emphasised that public safety remains the foremost concern as the cyclonic system develops, and timely adherence to warnings can save lives.

Residents and workers in coastal areas are advised to stay informed through official government channels and follow all directives issued by the Department of Meteorology and relevant authorities as the situation continues to evolve.

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