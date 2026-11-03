Pan Asia Bank Posts Rs. 3.59 Billion After-Tax Profit as Total Assets Surge 22% in Nine-Month Period

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC has reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2026, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3.59 billion — a 19% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Strong Growth Across Key Indicators

The impressive earnings were driven by sustained momentum across several core business areas, including lending activity, deposit mobilisation, and fee-based income streams. Total assets recorded a notable 22% expansion, climbing to nearly Rs. 375 billion over the nine-month period.

What Is Behind the Growth?

The bank's performance reflects a broader recovery trend within Sri Lanka's financial sector, with Pan Asia Bank demonstrating particular strength in growing its balance sheet while maintaining profitability. The dual growth in both income generation and asset accumulation signals disciplined management at a time when the country's economy continues its gradual stabilisation.

Profit After Tax: Rs. 3.59 billion (up 19% year-on-year)

Total asset growth: 22%

Total assets: approximately Rs. 375 billion

Key growth drivers: lending, deposits, and fee-based income

A Positive Signal for the Sector

The results position Pan Asia Bank as one of the notably performing mid-tier commercial banks in Sri Lanka during the current financial year. Analysts are likely to view the consistent growth in assets alongside rising profitability as a sign of strengthening credit demand and improved depositor confidence in the country's banking system.

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC is listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and operates a broad network of branches serving both retail and corporate customers across the island.