Rajapaksa Ally Raises LTTE Regrouping Fears Amid Controversy Over Proposed Anti-Terror Legislation

A prominent activist affiliated with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party founded by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has launched a sharp attack on the government's proposed anti-terrorism legislation, raising pointed questions about whether the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) could be attempting to regroup under the cover of legal reforms.

Concerns Over the Proposed Terror Bill

The activist's remarks come amid growing debate surrounding the draft counter-terrorism legislation that the current administration is seeking to introduce. Critics from multiple corners of Sri Lanka's political landscape have voiced reservations about the bill, though the nature of their objections differs significantly depending on their political allegiance and community background.

The SLPP-linked figure questioned whether proposed changes to the country's terror laws could inadvertently create space for elements linked to the banned separatist organisation to operate more freely within Sri Lanka or internationally. The comments reflect deep-seated anxieties within certain Sinhalese nationalist circles about any perceived softening of the legal framework used to combat terrorism.

A Politically Charged Debate

The proposed legislation has drawn scrutiny from civil society groups, Tamil political representatives, and now hardline nationalists, each raising vastly different concerns. While Tamil politicians and human rights advocates have long argued that existing terror laws such as the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) have been misused to detain individuals without fair trial, nationalist voices fear that any liberalisation of such laws could compromise national security.

The LTTE was militarily defeated by Sri Lankan government forces in May 2009, bringing an end to nearly three decades of civil war. The organisation remains banned in Sri Lanka and several other countries. However, concerns about diaspora-linked activities and alleged attempts to revive separatist sentiment have periodically resurfaced in political discourse.

Opposition Pressure Mounts

The intervention by the SLPP activist adds further pressure on the government as it attempts to navigate a delicate path between satisfying international calls for legal reform and managing domestic political sensitivities. Sri Lanka has faced sustained pressure from foreign governments and international bodies to repeal or substantially reform the PTA, which critics say has been weaponised against minorities and dissidents.

The government has yet to formally respond to the latest round of criticism from the SLPP camp. The debate over the terror bill is expected to intensify as it moves closer to parliamentary scrutiny, with all major political parties likely to stake out firm positions in the weeks ahead.

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