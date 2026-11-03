Former LTTE Cadre Vows to Register Tiger Movement's Political Party With Sri Lanka's Election Commission

A former cadre of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has declared his intention to formally register the militant organisation's political wing as a recognised party with Sri Lanka's Election Commission, a move that is certain to ignite fierce debate across the island's political and legal landscape.

A Bold and Controversial Declaration

The former fighter made the announcement publicly, stating his determination to pursue official recognition for the LTTE's political party through the country's electoral authority. The declaration comes at a sensitive time, given that the LTTE remains a proscribed terrorist organisation in Sri Lanka as well as in numerous other countries around the world.

The move raises immediate and serious legal questions, as any attempt to register a party with direct links to a banned organisation would likely face significant obstacles under Sri Lankan law.

Legal and Political Implications

Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act and related legislation strictly prohibit activities that could be construed as supporting or reviving proscribed groups. Legal experts are expected to weigh in on whether such a registration bid could even proceed to a formal review stage at the Election Commission without triggering criminal scrutiny.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka holds the authority to accept or reject applications for party registration based on established legal criteria, and it remains unclear how the body would respond to such an unprecedented submission.

Broader Context

The LTTE, which fought a brutal decades-long armed campaign seeking a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east of Sri Lanka, was militarily defeated by government forces in May 2009. The organisation's leadership, including its founder Velupillai Prabhakaran, was killed during the final stages of the conflict.

Since the war's end, Sri Lanka has been navigating a complex post-conflict reconciliation process, and announcements such as this are likely to heighten tensions among communities still bearing the scars of nearly three decades of civil war.

Political observers in Colombo and the Northern Province will be watching closely to see what formal steps, if any, are taken next — and how both the Election Commission and law enforcement authorities choose to respond.

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