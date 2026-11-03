Remand Prisoner Shot Dead After Alleged Bid to Seize Guard's Weapon at Bogambara Prison

A 27-year-old remand prisoner was shot and killed at the Pallekele Dumbara Bogambara Prison after he allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm from a prison security officer, authorities have confirmed.

Incident at Security Post

The incident occurred at a guard post within the prison premises, where the suspect — a native of Galagedara — was being held on remand in connection with a narcotics-related offence. According to initial reports, the prisoner made a sudden move to grab the weapon from an officer stationed at the post, reportedly in an attempt to escape custody.

Prison security personnel responded by opening fire, fatally wounding the 27-year-old. He was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Health Concerns Prior to Incident

Reports indicate that the prisoner had been unwell prior to the confrontation, having not received an ICE — Intra-Cellular Enzyme — injection that he reportedly required. Whether his medical condition played any role in the events leading up to the incident remains part of the ongoing inquiry.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Prison officials are expected to provide a detailed account of the sequence of events, and the case is likely to be reviewed by the relevant oversight bodies.

The incident has drawn attention to conditions within the country's remand prison system, particularly regarding the medical care provided to inmates awaiting trial.