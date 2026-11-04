Indian State Firm RITES Wins Bid for Major Sri Lanka Railways Contract Worth Rs 400 Crore

Indian public sector undertaking RITES Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for a significant Sri Lanka Railways contract valued at approximately Rs 400 crore, marking a notable development in infrastructure cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

A Strategic Win for RITES

RITES, a government-owned engineering consultancy and infrastructure company under India's Ministry of Railways, secured the competitive bid by quoting the lowest price among all participating firms. The contract represents a substantial investment in Sri Lanka's railway sector, which has long been identified as a critical area requiring modernisation and development.

The award of this contract to RITES underscores the growing role that Indian state-owned enterprises are playing in Sri Lanka's infrastructure landscape, particularly as the island nation continues to work towards economic recovery and development of its transport networks.

Sri Lanka's Railway Sector Under Focus

Sri Lanka's railway network has been a priority area for upgrades, with successive governments acknowledging the need to improve rail connectivity across the country. Projects backed by foreign investment and expertise have been seen as vital to accelerating progress in this sector.

RITES is a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Indian government

The company has an extensive track record in railway consultancy and infrastructure projects across Asia and Africa

The contract value stands at approximately Rs 400 crore

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

This development is expected to further strengthen bilateral economic and infrastructure ties between India and Sri Lanka. India has been an active partner in Sri Lanka's post-crisis reconstruction efforts, with Indian firms increasingly participating in key development projects across multiple sectors.

Further details regarding the specific scope of work, timelines, and implementation plans are yet to be formally announced by the relevant authorities.

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