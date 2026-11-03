Nearly 20kg of Hashish Destined for Sri Lanka Intercepted in South India — Suspect in Custody

Indian authorities have seized nearly 20 kilograms of hashish that was allegedly being smuggled across the sea to Sri Lanka, with one man arrested in connection with the operation in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Major Drug Haul Foiled at Coastal District

Law enforcement officials recovered 19.8 kilograms of hashish during the operation carried out in Ramanathapuram, a coastal district in southern Tamil Nadu that sits in close proximity to the Sri Lankan maritime border. The arrested individual was reportedly in possession of the contraband, which investigators believe was intended for onward delivery to Sri Lanka.

The seizure underscores the persistent challenge posed by cross-border narcotics trafficking through the Palk Strait, a narrow stretch of water that has long been exploited by drug smugglers operating between India and Sri Lanka.

Smuggling Route Under Scrutiny

Ramanathapuram has previously been identified by authorities as a key transit point for illegal goods moving between the two countries. Its extensive coastline and fishing communities have historically made the region vulnerable to exploitation by criminal networks engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the increasing flow of drugs entering the island through maritime channels, with hashish and heroin among the most commonly intercepted substances in recent years. Bilateral cooperation between Indian and Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies has been a critical component in disrupting these supply chains.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have taken the arrested suspect into custody and launched a wider investigation to determine the full extent of the smuggling network involved. Officials are working to establish whether additional individuals or organised criminal groups are connected to the consignment.

Further details regarding the identities of those involved and the precise circumstances of the arrest are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.