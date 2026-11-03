Six Suspects Remanded After Police Bust Online Scam Ring Operating From Colombo Tech Park

Six individuals have been remanded in custody following a police raid that uncovered an organised online scam operation running out of a technology park in Sri Lanka, authorities confirmed.

Raid Uncovers Sophisticated Scam Setup

Law enforcement officers swooped on the premises after receiving intelligence about suspicious activity being conducted under the cover of a legitimate business environment. The suspects were found operating what investigators believe to be a coordinated online fraud scheme, allegedly targeting victims through digital channels.

The discovery highlights growing concerns about criminal enterprises exploiting the professional image of technology parks to conduct illicit operations, making detection by authorities significantly more difficult.

Suspects Remanded by Court

Following their arrest, all six suspects were produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded in custody. Investigators are continuing to examine equipment and digital records seized during the raid as part of an ongoing inquiry into the full scale of the operation.

Online Fraud a Growing Concern

Sri Lanka has seen a notable rise in online scam operations in recent years, with authorities increasingly alert to the use of sophisticated digital tools and organised networks to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, both locally and abroad.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious online activity to the relevant authorities without delay. Further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation progresses.

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