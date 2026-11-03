Sri Lanka Named as Emerging Hub for Cyber Scam Gangs Fleeing Asian Crackdowns

Sri Lanka has been identified as one of several countries becoming a new refuge for organised cyber scam networks, as intensified law enforcement operations in Southeast Asia force criminal gangs to seek out fresh territory, according to a senior Indian cybercrime official.

Gangs Relocating as Pressure Mounts

The chief of India's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has warned that cyber fraud syndicates, long entrenched in parts of Southeast Asia, are rapidly shifting their operations to alternative locations including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and several African nations. The warning comes as governments across the region have stepped up crackdowns on scam compounds that have victimised millions of people worldwide.

These criminal organisations, which typically run large-scale online fraud operations including investment scams, romance fraud, and impersonation schemes, have historically operated out of countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. As those jurisdictions face growing international scrutiny and enforcement action, the gangs are reportedly seeking out countries where oversight may be weaker or where they can more easily establish a foothold.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The identification of Sri Lanka as a potential relocation destination raises serious concerns for local authorities and the broader public. Cyber scam compounds typically recruit or traffic vulnerable individuals to work as online fraudsters, often under conditions of coercion and abuse.

Beyond the human trafficking dimension, the presence of such operations within a country's borders poses significant risks to national security, financial systems, and international reputation. Countries associated with cyber fraud networks often face heightened scrutiny from foreign governments and international financial institutions.

A Growing Global Challenge

The displacement of cyber scam gangs reflects a broader pattern seen when enforcement tightens in one region — criminal networks simply migrate rather than dissolve. Experts have long cautioned that without coordinated international responses, crackdowns in one country merely push the problem elsewhere.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet issued a formal public response to the I4C chief's remarks. However, the warning serves as a timely alert for local law enforcement, immigration officials, and cybersecurity agencies to remain vigilant and strengthen cross-border cooperation to prevent the island from becoming an operational base for sophisticated cybercrime networks.

Members of the public are also urged to remain alert to recruitment advertisements promising unusually high-paying overseas work, which are frequently used by scam syndicates to lure unsuspecting individuals into exploitative situations.

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