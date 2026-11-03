Sri Lanka Eyes Year-End Deadline to Finalise Gambling Regulations as Tax Revenue Worries Mount

Sri Lanka is working toward a December 31 deadline to put formal gambling regulations in place, as authorities grow increasingly concerned about the government's ability to effectively collect tax revenue from the gaming sector without a proper regulatory framework.

A Race Against the Calendar

Officials have set the end of 2024 as the target date for establishing clear rules governing gambling activities in the country. The push comes amid mounting pressure to bring the largely unregulated sector under a structured legal framework that would allow the state to maximise its tax intake from gaming operations.

The absence of comprehensive gambling legislation has long been identified as a significant gap in Sri Lanka's regulatory landscape, leaving authorities with limited tools to monitor, license, and tax operators functioning within the industry.

Tax Revenue at the Heart of the Push

A key driver behind the urgency is the government's focus on boosting domestic revenue streams as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery. Without clearly defined rules, taxing gambling operators consistently and transparently remains a challenge, potentially depriving the state of substantial income.

Policymakers believe that a well-crafted regulatory regime could unlock significant fiscal benefits, bringing gambling activity out of legal grey areas and into a framework where revenues can be properly assessed and collected.

Broader Implications for the Industry

The move to regulate gambling also carries wider implications for Sri Lanka's tourism and hospitality sectors, where casino operations play a notable role in attracting foreign visitors and generating foreign exchange earnings.

Formal regulations would provide legal clarity for both local and foreign gaming operators

A licensing system could help weed out unlicensed and illegal gambling activities

Structured oversight would allow the government to set responsible gambling standards

Tax collection mechanisms could be tied directly to licensing conditions

Industry stakeholders have generally welcomed the prospect of clearer rules, arguing that regulatory certainty would encourage investment and allow legitimate businesses to operate on a level playing field.

December 31 Target Seen as Ambitious

While the year-end deadline signals political will to act, observers note that drafting and implementing gambling regulations within such a tight timeframe will require swift coordination between relevant government ministries, legal drafters, and industry representatives.

The establishment of a clear regulatory framework is widely seen as essential not only for revenue generation, but also for ensuring that gambling activities in Sri Lanka are conducted responsibly and transparently.

As the deadline approaches, attention will be focused on whether the government can deliver a workable set of rules before the clock runs out on 2024 — a move that could mark a turning point for one of Sri Lanka's most contentious and closely watched industries.