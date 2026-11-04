Namal Rajapaksa Granted Bail in Krrish Case But Remains in Remand Over Other Charges

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP and National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate's Court in connection with the high-profile Krrish transaction case, though he will remain in remand custody due to separate legal proceedings pending against him.

Bail Granted, But Freedom Remains Out of Reach

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the bail order on Wednesday, ruling in favour of Rajapaksa's release in relation to the controversial Krrish deal. However, the former minister will not walk free, as he continues to be held in remand custody in connection with other cases currently before the courts.

Travel Ban Imposed

Alongside the bail decision, Chief Magistrate Bodaragama also imposed an overseas travel ban on Namal Rajapaksa, restricting his ability to leave Sri Lanka. The travel restriction signals the court's intent to ensure his continued availability for ongoing legal proceedings.

Background to the Krrish Case

The Krrish transaction has long been a subject of public scrutiny and controversy in Sri Lanka. The case centres on a contentious real estate development deal that attracted significant criticism and allegations of financial impropriety during the previous Rajapaksa administration.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been one of the most prominent political figures to face legal action in the wake of increased accountability measures pursued by the current administration.

As legal proceedings continue across multiple cases, the latest court ruling underscores that despite the bail order in the Krrish matter, Rajapaksa's time in custody is far from over.

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