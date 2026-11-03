Deduru Oya Floods Force Suspension of Northern Line Train Services

Rail Connectivity on Northern Line Hit by Rising Floodwaters

Train services along Sri Lanka's Northern Railway Line have been thrown into disarray after the Deduru Oya river overflowed its banks, inundating sections of the rail corridor and forcing authorities to suspend operations along the affected route.

The flooding, caused by the swelling of the Deduru Oya, has rendered portions of the Northern Line impassable, leaving commuters and passengers relying on rail travel between the north and other parts of the island facing significant disruption.

Passengers Left Stranded

The sudden suspension of services has inconvenienced large numbers of daily commuters, travellers, and those transporting goods via the rail network. Passengers have been urged to make alternative travel arrangements while restoration work is assessed.

Sri Lanka Railways officials are expected to carry out inspections of the affected track sections to determine the extent of damage caused by the floodwaters before any decision on the resumption of services can be made.

A Recurring Threat to Rail Infrastructure

The Deduru Oya, one of Sri Lanka's major rivers flowing through the North Western Province, has historically posed a flooding risk to surrounding low-lying areas and critical infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall. Disruptions of this nature highlight the ongoing vulnerability of the island's railway network to extreme weather events.

Authorities have called on the public to stay updated through official announcements regarding the restoration of Northern Line services, and to exercise caution in flood-prone areas until water levels recede.

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