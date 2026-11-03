Major Drug Haul in Pooneryn as Suspects Flee Police Roadblock

A significant narcotics seizure was made in Pooneryn after suspects abandoned more than 14 kilograms of heroin and ICE methamphetamine while fleeing a police roadblock, authorities confirmed.

Large Quantity of Drugs Recovered

Police discovered the substantial cache of illegal drugs after suspects evaded a checkpoint set up in the area. The haul, comprising both heroin and crystal methamphetamine, known as ICE, represents one of the larger drug seizures recorded in the Northern Province in recent times.

Officers manning the roadblock raised the alarm after the suspects abandoned their vehicle or belongings and fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the narcotics rather than risk arrest.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the individuals responsible for transporting the contraband. The seized drugs have been taken into police custody pending further forensic examination and legal proceedings.

The Pooneryn area, located in the Kilinochchi District of the Northern Province, has in recent years seen law enforcement intensify efforts to intercept drug smuggling networks operating across the region.

Police have urged members of the public with any information regarding the suspects to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.