Sri Lanka Grants Temporary TIN Exemption for Two Key Services

The Sri Lankan government has announced temporary relief measures for individuals who have not yet registered for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), easing requirements for access to two specific services while broader tax compliance efforts continue across the country.

What the Relief Means for Citizens

Under the new arrangement, those without a TIN will be permitted to access the two designated services on a temporary basis, offering breathing room to individuals who have yet to complete the registration process. The move is seen as a practical concession by the government as it works to bring a larger share of the population into the formal tax net.

The relief is intended to be short-term in nature, with authorities signalling that obtaining a TIN remains a priority requirement for citizens engaging with an expanding range of government and financial services.

Part of a Broader Tax Reform Drive

Sri Lanka has been intensifying efforts to widen its tax base as part of ongoing economic recovery measures, with TIN registration increasingly being made mandatory for a variety of transactions and services. The government has urged eligible citizens to complete their registration without delay in order to avoid disruption once any temporary concessions are lifted.

Authorities have emphasised that the temporary relief should not be interpreted as a rollback of the broader tax compliance agenda, but rather as a transitional measure to ease the process for those still completing registration.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the Inland Revenue Department or its official channels to register for their TIN and ensure they are fully compliant ahead of any future deadlines.