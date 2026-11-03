Cabinet Approves Rs. 700 Million Plan to Transform Hamilton Canal into Tourism Destination

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light to a major Rs. 700 million tourism development project centred on the historic Hamilton Canal, in a move that signals the government's continued push to diversify and strengthen the country's tourism sector.

A Landmark Investment in Tourism Infrastructure

The approval marks one of the more significant tourism-focused capital investments in recent times, with authorities earmarking the substantial funding specifically to develop the Hamilton Canal as an attractive destination for both local and international visitors.

The Hamilton Canal, which stretches along Sri Lanka's western coastal belt, holds considerable historical and geographical significance. Long regarded as an underutilised asset, the waterway is now set to receive the attention and investment necessary to unlock its full tourism potential.

What the Project Aims to Achieve

The development initiative is expected to enhance infrastructure along and around the canal, creating an environment that draws tourists while also benefiting surrounding communities. The project aligns with broader national strategies to boost tourism revenue and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Large-scale tourism infrastructure development along the Hamilton Canal corridor

Improved accessibility and visitor facilities

Potential economic benefits for local communities in the surrounding areas

Government's Commitment to Tourism Growth

The Cabinet's decision reflects the administration's recognition of tourism as a vital pillar of Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term growth. By investing in unique natural and heritage assets such as the Hamilton Canal, authorities hope to position the island as a more competitive and diverse destination on the global tourism map.

Further details regarding project timelines, implementing agencies, and specific development plans are expected to be announced as the initiative moves into its next stages.

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