Cabinet Gives Green Light to Rs. 3.38 Billion Flood Relief Project for Rathgama

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a major infrastructure investment worth Rs. 3,380.22 million to tackle persistent flooding in the Rathgama town area, marking a significant step forward in efforts to protect one of the Southern Province's key urban centres from recurring water-related disasters.

A Long-Overdue Solution for Flood-Prone Rathgama

Rathgama, situated in the Galle District, has long been vulnerable to flooding, with residents and businesses enduring repeated disruption during periods of heavy rainfall. The newly approved project aims to comprehensively address these challenges through land development works and a comprehensive upgrade of the town's existing drainage infrastructure.

The scale of the investment — exceeding Rs. 3.38 billion — reflects the government's acknowledgement that piecemeal interventions have been insufficient and that a structured, long-term engineering solution is now necessary.

What the Project Entails

Large-scale land development works within the Rathgama town limits

Upgrading and expansion of the existing drainage network

Measures designed to reduce the impact of seasonal flooding on residents and commerce

Significance for Southern Sri Lanka

Flooding in low-lying towns such as Rathgama not only displaces families but also causes significant damage to property and local economic activity. Improved drainage infrastructure is expected to bring lasting relief to communities that have repeatedly borne the brunt of monsoon flooding.

The Cabinet's approval signals a firm commitment to investing in resilient urban infrastructure across Sri Lanka's flood-affected regions.

Further details regarding the project timeline, implementing agency, and procurement process are expected to be announced in due course by the relevant authorities.