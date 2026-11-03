Spanish Footballer Jesús de Miguel Dies After Suffering Fatal On-Field Collision

Spanish professional footballer Jesús de Miguel has tragically passed away at the age of 30 after sustaining a severe injury during an on-field collision, his club CD Tenerife has confirmed.

The forward, who represented the Spanish second division side, suffered the fatal incident during a match, sending shockwaves through the football community in Spain and beyond.

Club Confirms the Tragic Loss

CD Tenerife issued an official statement confirming the death of their player, expressing deep grief over the loss of one of their own. The Canary Islands-based club, which competes in Spain's Segunda División, paid tribute to the 30-year-old, whose passing has left teammates, fans, and football supporters across the world in mourning.

The incident has reignited conversations surrounding player safety protocols and emergency medical preparedness at football matches across all levels of the sport.

Football Community in Mourning

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the footballing world following the announcement of De Miguel's death. The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the physical risks athletes face, even within the competitive environment of professional sport.

Jesús de Miguel was 30 years old at the time of his passing.

He played as a forward for Spanish second division club CD Tenerife.

His death occurred as a result of a severe on-field collision during a match.

The loss of Jesús de Miguel is an immeasurable tragedy for his family, his teammates, and everyone connected to CD Tenerife and Spanish football.

Authorities and football officials are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the incident. The thoughts of the sporting community remain with De Miguel's family, friends, and colleagues during this profoundly difficult time.

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