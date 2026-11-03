Cabinet Greenlights Two Critical Drug Procurement Deals for Kidney and Infection Patients

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for two significant medicine procurement contracts aimed at ensuring the supply of essential drugs for kidney patients and those suffering from life-threatening infections, in a move expected to ease persistent shortages in the country's healthcare system.

Addressing a Critical Healthcare Need

The decision, taken at a recent Cabinet session, reflects the government's effort to shore up medical supplies for some of the most vulnerable patient groups in the country. Kidney disease and severe infections continue to place a heavy burden on Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure, making the uninterrupted availability of specialist medicines a matter of urgent national concern.

The two contracts cover the procurement of medicines specifically required for the management of renal conditions as well as drugs used in combating serious, potentially fatal infections. Both categories of medication are considered essential under the country's national medicines list and are in high demand across state hospitals.

Strengthening the National Medicines Supply

Sri Lanka has faced recurring challenges in maintaining adequate stocks of critical medicines, particularly in the aftermath of the economic crisis that severely disrupted pharmaceutical imports. The latest Cabinet approval signals a continued push by authorities to stabilise the supply chain and prevent treatment interruptions for patients who depend on these drugs for their survival.

One contract relates to medicines used in the treatment and management of chronic kidney disease patients.

The second contract covers drugs essential for treating life-threatening infections, including those used in intensive care settings.

The approval of these procurement contracts marks a step forward in the government's commitment to restoring and maintaining a reliable supply of life-saving medicines across the public health sector.

Impact on Patients and Hospitals

State hospitals across the island, including the National Hospital in Colombo and provincial teaching hospitals, have at various points reported shortfalls in critical medicines. Healthcare professionals have previously raised concerns about the impact such shortages have on patient outcomes, particularly for those undergoing dialysis or receiving treatment for severe systemic infections.

With the Cabinet now having sanctioned these procurement agreements, health authorities are expected to move forward with the acquisition process, with the aim of replenishing stocks and ensuring continuity of care for affected patients in the near future.