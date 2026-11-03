Journalists from Mawbima and Ceylon Today Take to the Streets Over Unpaid Wages

Media Workers Demand Overdue Salaries from Tiran Alles-Owned Outlets

Current and former journalists and staff members of two prominent Sri Lankan media organisations — Mawbima.lk and Ceylon Today — have staged a public protest demanding unpaid salaries owed to them by the outlets' ownership.

Both publications fall under the media portfolio of Tiran Alles, the former Minister of Public Security, whose business interests include these well-known Sinhala and English language news platforms.

Workers Left Without Pay

Employees who spoke at the demonstration expressed deep frustration over prolonged delays in receiving their wages, with some reportedly going without pay for several months. The protest brought together both serving staff and those who have since left the organisations, united by their shared grievance over unpaid remuneration.

The action highlights growing financial difficulties facing the two media houses, raising concerns about the welfare of the journalists and support staff who depend on their salaries to meet daily living expenses.

Broader Concerns for Sri Lanka's Media Sector

The protest has drawn attention to wider issues of financial accountability and worker rights within Sri Lanka's private media industry. Media freedom advocates and trade unionists have long warned that journalists in the country remain vulnerable to exploitation, particularly when ownership disputes or financial mismanagement go unaddressed.

Mawbima.lk is a leading Sinhala-language digital news platform

Ceylon Today is an established English-language daily newspaper

Both outlets are linked to former Public Security Minister Tiran Alles

Protesters included both current employees and former staff members

As of the time of reporting, no official response had been issued by the management of either publication or by representatives of Tiran Alles addressing the employees' demands.

Workers at the protest called on the relevant authorities to intervene and ensure that all outstanding wages are settled without further delay.

The demonstration serves as a stark reminder of the precarious conditions under which many media professionals in Sri Lanka operate, and the urgent need for stronger legal protections to safeguard the rights of workers in the country's journalism sector.