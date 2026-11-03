Sri Lanka Awards $4.3 Million Grid Battery Contract to Ceylex-Xingneng Joint Venture for Kolonnawa Project

Sri Lanka has awarded a significant energy storage contract worth 4.3 million US dollars to a joint venture between Ceylex and Xingneng for the development of a grid-scale battery system in Kolonnawa, marking a notable step forward in the country's efforts to modernise its power infrastructure.

A Strategic Investment in Energy Storage

The contract, awarded to the Ceylex-Xingneng joint venture, will see the installation of a grid-connected battery energy storage system at Kolonnawa, a key location in the Western Province. The project is expected to strengthen the stability and reliability of Sri Lanka's national electricity grid by providing vital energy storage capacity.

Grid-scale battery systems play a crucial role in balancing electricity supply and demand, particularly as countries integrate greater volumes of renewable energy into their power networks. Such systems allow excess electricity generated during periods of low demand to be stored and discharged when consumption peaks, reducing strain on the grid.

Joint Venture Brings International Expertise

The Ceylex-Xingneng partnership combines local presence with international technical expertise, with Xingneng bringing experience in advanced battery storage technology to the collaboration. The joint venture structure is designed to ensure both knowledge transfer and efficient project delivery within Sri Lanka.

Part of a Broader Energy Modernisation Drive

This contract forms part of Sri Lanka's wider push to upgrade its electricity infrastructure following the severe energy crisis the island nation experienced in recent years. The government has been actively seeking investments in both renewable energy generation and grid stabilisation technologies to reduce dependence on costly fossil fuel imports and improve energy security.

The Kolonnawa battery storage project is anticipated to contribute meaningfully to grid resilience in the greater Colombo area, which bears a substantial share of the country's electricity demand.

Further technical and operational details regarding the project's timeline and capacity specifications are expected to be disclosed as the contract moves into its implementation phase.