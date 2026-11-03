Blaze Rips Through University of Kelaniya Women's Hostel, Leaving Students Without Their Belongings

A fire broke out at a women's student hostel at the University of Kelaniya on Tuesday, destroying the personal belongings of residents and causing significant distress among the student community.

Fire Engulfs Hostel Room

The blaze, which ignited within one of the rooms of the female students' residential facility, rapidly consumed the contents of the room before it could be brought under control. Students living in the hostel were left shaken by the incident, with those affected losing personal items and academic materials in the fire.

Impact on Students

The incident has raised concerns about the welfare of university students residing in on-campus accommodation, particularly regarding fire safety measures in place at such facilities. Students affected by the blaze face the immediate challenge of replacing essential belongings needed for their day-to-day academic lives.

University Community Responds

The fire has prompted fresh discussion around the need for robust fire prevention and emergency response protocols across university residential facilities in Sri Lanka. University authorities are expected to assess the full extent of the damage and provide support to the students who have been affected by the incident.

No information regarding casualties has been reported in connection with the fire at this stage. Investigations into the cause of the blaze are expected to be conducted by the relevant authorities.

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