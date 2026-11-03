Delhi Cricket Body Urges BCCI to Relocate Opening India-Sri Lanka ODI Away From Capital

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has formally requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the first One Day International (ODI) of the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series away from the national capital, according to reports emerging from Indian cricket circles.

Relocation Request Submitted to BCCI

The DDCA approached the BCCI with the appeal to move the opening match of the series out of Delhi, though the precise reasons behind the request have not been officially disclosed by either governing body. The development has drawn considerable attention given that Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is one of India's most prominent and well-equipped international cricket venues.

Series of Significance for Sri Lanka

The India-Sri Lanka ODI series carries significant weight for Sri Lankan cricket fans, as the island nation's team prepares to compete against one of the world's strongest sides on Indian soil. Any change in venue would affect travel and viewing plans for supporters and officials alike who had anticipated the match being held in Delhi.

BCCI Yet to Confirm Decision

As of the time of reporting, the BCCI had not issued an official statement confirming whether the relocation request would be granted or which alternative venue might host the first ODI. Cricket boards typically consider factors such as ground availability, logistical arrangements, and local administrative conditions when evaluating such requests.

Further updates are expected from the BCCI as the series schedule is finalised in the coming days.

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