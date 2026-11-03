Lawmakers Move to Establish Parliamentary Inquiry Into 1983 Black July Anti-Tamil Violence

A formal proposal has been placed before Sri Lanka's Parliament calling for the establishment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the 1983 Black July riots, one of the darkest and most consequential episodes in the country's modern history.

A Long-Overdue Reckoning

The anti-Tamil pogrom of July 1983 left deep and lasting scars on Sri Lankan society. The violence, which erupted following an ambush of government soldiers by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in the north, spiralled into widespread communal attacks against Tamil civilians across the island. Thousands of lives were lost, properties destroyed, and entire communities displaced, with many Tamils forced to flee the country altogether.

Decades on, the events of that period remain a deeply sensitive subject, and critics have long argued that those responsible were never held fully accountable. The proposal now before Parliament signals a renewed political will to confront that troubled legacy head-on.

What the Proposal Seeks

The submission calls for a dedicated Parliamentary Select Committee to be appointed with a mandate to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violence, examine the role of various actors during the unrest, and produce findings that could inform a broader process of accountability and reconciliation.

If approved, the committee would represent one of the most significant formal parliamentary efforts to revisit the events of Black July since they occurred more than four decades ago.

Significance for Reconciliation

Sri Lanka continues to navigate the complex aftermath of its decades-long civil war, which itself was fuelled in part by the ethnic tensions that the 1983 violence so dramatically intensified. Transitional justice and ethnic reconciliation remain pressing national priorities, and many Tamil community representatives, civil society groups, and human rights advocates have consistently called for greater accountability regarding the pogrom.

The proposal is expected to be taken up for consideration by Parliament, where it will require broader support from legislators to advance to the next stage.

Further details regarding the timeline for parliamentary debate on the proposal and the specific terms of reference for the proposed committee are yet to be announced.