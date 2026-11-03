IRD Streamlines Tax Identification Process — Public No Longer Need to Visit Offices in Person

Deputy Minister Urges Public to Use New Online Procedure

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera has called on members of the public to stop travelling to Inland Revenue Department (IRD) offices to obtain their Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), following the introduction of a new streamlined procedure that eliminates the need for in-person visits.

What Has Changed?

The government has revised the TIN registration process, making it possible for Sri Lankan citizens to complete the procedure without physically queuing at an IRD office. The move is aimed at reducing congestion at revenue offices while improving efficiency and convenience for taxpayers across the country.

Deputy Minister Jayaweera emphasized that members of the public should take advantage of the updated system rather than making unnecessary trips to IRD premises, which have previously seen long queues and extended waiting times.

A Step Towards Digital Governance

The new procedure reflects a broader push by the Sri Lankan government to modernise public service delivery and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for ordinary citizens. By digitising key aspects of the tax registration process, authorities hope to make compliance more accessible to a wider segment of the population.

The Inland Revenue Department has been undergoing gradual reforms as part of the country's efforts to improve revenue collection and bring more individuals and businesses into the formal tax net — a priority given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

Advice for the Public

Citizens seeking to obtain or update their TIN are advised to follow the new procedure as directed by the IRD, and to avoid visiting department offices unless specifically required to do so. Further guidance is available through official government channels and IRD communications.

The Deputy Minister's statement serves as a reminder that keeping up with procedural changes can save time and effort, and that the government is committed to making tax-related services more citizen-friendly in the months ahead.

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