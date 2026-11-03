Tax Registration Rush: Crowds Swamp Inland Revenue Offices Across Sri Lanka

Long queues have formed outside Inland Revenue Department (IRD) offices across Sri Lanka on Wednesday, as large numbers of members of the public rushed to obtain their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN).

Widespread Congestion Reported

The heavy turnout was observed at IRD offices in multiple locations around the island, with many citizens arriving early in the morning in hopes of securing their place in line. The scenes reflected a surge in public urgency surrounding tax registration requirements.

The rush comes as authorities push forward with efforts to broaden the country's tax base, with TIN registration now being linked to a growing range of financial and government transactions in Sri Lanka.

Why TIN Registration Matters

A Taxpayer Identification Number is a unique identifier issued by the Inland Revenue Department and is increasingly required for a variety of purposes, including:

Opening and maintaining bank accounts

Registering businesses and companies

Engaging in property transactions

Applying for government services and licences

Public Urged to Plan Ahead

The overwhelming response at IRD offices has prompted concerns over crowd management and waiting times, with many members of the public spending hours in queues before being attended to.

Authorities are encouraged to consider expanding online registration facilities and increasing staffing at key offices in order to ease the burden on citizens and reduce congestion at physical locations.

Members of the public who have not yet obtained their TIN number are advised to check the official Inland Revenue Department channels for guidance on registration procedures and any updated requirements before visiting an office in person.

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