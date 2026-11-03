Beyond the Debt Crisis: Why Sri Lanka's Ageing Population Could Be Its Greatest Economic Threat

While Sri Lanka has spent years grappling with crippling debt and navigating a painful economic recovery, a quieter but potentially more devastating challenge is beginning to take shape — one that no IMF bailout can easily fix. Demographers and economists are increasingly pointing to the island nation's rapidly ageing population as a long-term economic threat that may ultimately prove harder to manage than sovereign debt.

A Shifting Population Landscape

Sri Lanka is ageing faster than most of its regional neighbours. Birth rates have been declining steadily for decades, while life expectancy has improved significantly, creating a demographic imbalance that economists warn will place enormous strain on the country's workforce, pension systems, and public healthcare infrastructure in the decades ahead.

Unlike the debt crisis, which arrived suddenly and demanded immediate attention, the ageing challenge has crept forward gradually — making it easy for policymakers to defer action while attending to more pressing emergencies.

The Economic Consequences

An ageing population carries profound economic consequences. As the proportion of elderly citizens grows relative to working-age adults, the country's productive capacity shrinks. Fewer workers means lower tax revenues, reduced consumer spending, and diminished economic output — even as government expenditure on healthcare and social welfare rises to meet growing demand from an older citizenry.

A shrinking labour force reduces overall economic productivity

Pension and retirement systems face mounting fiscal pressure

Healthcare spending is projected to rise substantially as the elderly population grows

Innovation and entrepreneurship tend to decline in older societies

Economists note that countries which fail to plan for demographic transitions often find themselves caught in a cycle of low growth and high welfare costs that can be extraordinarily difficult to escape.

A Warning From Elsewhere

Sri Lanka need only look at Japan, South Korea, and parts of Southern Europe to understand what an ageing demographic crisis looks like in practice. These nations have faced stagnant growth, labour shortages, and ballooning public expenditure — challenges that persisted long after their debt situations were brought under control.

Debt can be restructured, renegotiated, or refinanced — but a population pyramid cannot be reversed overnight. The demographic trajectory Sri Lanka is on will take generations to correct, which is precisely why action must begin now.

What Needs to Be Done

Experts suggest that Sri Lanka must urgently adopt a multi-pronged strategy to address the looming demographic challenge. This includes investing heavily in workforce productivity to extract greater output from a smaller pool of working-age adults, introducing policies that encourage higher birth rates, and carefully managing labour migration to prevent a further drain of young talent from the country.

Strengthening the social security framework and expanding healthcare capacity for elderly citizens will also be essential, as will reforms to retirement age policies that reflect longer life expectancy realities.

A Challenge Hiding in Plain Sight

Sri Lanka's debt crisis dominated headlines and consumed political energy for years — understandably so, given the acute suffering it caused ordinary citizens. But as the country works its way toward economic stabilisation, policymakers and the public alike must resist the temptation to declare victory prematurely.

The ageing population challenge demands the same urgency, the same policy creativity, and the same political will that the debt crisis eventually received. The difference is that this time, Sri Lanka has the opportunity to act before the emergency fully arrives — a rare and valuable window that must not be wasted.