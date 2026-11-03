Dialog Axiata to Introduce Apple's iPhone 18 Series and iPhone Duo in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's leading telecommunications provider Dialog Axiata has announced plans to bring Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 18 series, including the newly unveiled iPhone Duo, to the local market, offering Sri Lankan consumers access to the latest generation of Apple smartphones.

A Major Step for Local Apple Enthusiasts

The announcement signals a significant development for technology enthusiasts across the island, as Dialog Axiata continues to cement its position as a premier distributor of flagship mobile devices in Sri Lanka. The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to generate considerable excitement among local consumers who have long followed Apple's annual product releases with keen interest.

iPhone Duo Among the Highlights

Among the notable additions to the iPhone 18 range is the iPhone Duo, a model that has drawn widespread attention globally. Its inclusion in Dialog's local rollout ensures that Sri Lankan buyers will have the opportunity to explore the full breadth of Apple's latest offerings without needing to source devices from overseas markets.

Dialog's Continued Commitment to Premium Devices

Dialog Axiata has consistently been at the forefront of introducing premium technology products to Sri Lanka, and this latest move reinforces that commitment. The operator is expected to provide purchasing options tailored to local consumers, potentially including device financing and bundled connectivity plans.

Further details regarding pricing, availability dates, and specific model variants are anticipated to be released by Dialog Axiata in the coming weeks as the official launch draws closer.

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