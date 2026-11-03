India Offers Condolences After Sri Lankan Navy Officer Dies During BIMSTEC Maritime Exercise

India has expressed its condolences following the death of a Sri Lankan Navy officer who passed away while participating in a BIMSTEC maritime security exercise held on Indian soil.

Officer Dies During Regional Naval Exercise

The Sri Lankan naval officer, who had travelled to India as part of the multi-nation maritime security drill conducted under the BIMSTEC framework, died during the course of the exercise. The exact circumstances surrounding the officer's death have not been fully disclosed, though the incident has drawn expressions of sympathy from the Indian government.

India moved swiftly to convey its heartfelt condolences to Sri Lanka, acknowledging the loss of a member of the island nation's armed forces who had been present on Indian territory in the spirit of regional cooperation and security collaboration.

BIMSTEC Maritime Cooperation

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, commonly known as BIMSTEC, brings together several nations in the South and Southeast Asian region to strengthen ties across a range of sectors, including maritime security. Sri Lanka and India are both active members of the grouping, and joint naval exercises form a key component of their bilateral and multilateral engagement.

The death of the officer is expected to cast a sombre note over what was intended to be a significant regional security collaboration. Sri Lanka's Navy has yet to issue a detailed official statement regarding the incident.

Bilateral Ties Under Focus

The condolences offered by India underscore the close defence and diplomatic relationship maintained between the two neighbouring countries. Sri Lanka and India have in recent years deepened their maritime cooperation, particularly in areas relating to naval training, joint patrols, and regional security frameworks.

The Sri Lankan government is expected to make a formal statement in due course as more details emerge regarding the circumstances of the officer's passing.