Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy: Vasan Calls on New Delhi to Act

A senior Indian political figure has called on the Central Government to intervene urgently and secure the release of fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are currently being held after being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Vasan Demands Federal Action

G.K. Vasan, a prominent political leader from Tamil Nadu, has appealed directly to the Government of India, urging New Delhi to take immediate diplomatic steps to secure the freedom of the detained fishermen. The fishermen, who hail from Tamil Nadu's coastal communities, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in disputed waters in the Palk Strait region.

Vasan stressed that the livelihoods and safety of the fishermen must be treated as a matter of national priority, and that the Central Government has both the responsibility and the diplomatic means to resolve the situation swiftly.

A Long-Standing Issue

The detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is a recurring and deeply sensitive issue that has long strained relations between fishing communities on both sides of the Palk Strait. Fishermen frequently venture into contested maritime zones, leading to periodic arrests that cause significant hardship to affected families.

Tamil Nadu's fishing communities depend heavily on access to traditional fishing grounds in the Palk Strait.

Detentions by the Sri Lankan Navy often result in prolonged periods of uncertainty for the fishermen's families.

Political leaders from Tamil Nadu have repeatedly urged both state and central governments to find a lasting bilateral solution.

Calls for Diplomatic Resolution

The Central Government must act without delay to ensure the safe return of these fishermen to their families and their homes.

Vasan's appeal underscores the broader demand from Tamil Nadu's political leadership for a permanent diplomatic framework between India and Sri Lanka to address the fishermen's issue, which has remained unresolved for decades despite numerous rounds of bilateral talks.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a formal response to Vasan's latest appeal. Observers note that the resolution of such detentions typically involves diplomatic communication between the two governments, often resulting in the release of fishermen and their vessels after negotiations.

Families of the detained fishermen have expressed anxiety over the situation, appealing to authorities on both sides to prioritise humanitarian considerations and expedite the release process.