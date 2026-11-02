Sri Lanka Police Issue Sinhala-Only Order Demanding Demolition of Thileepan Memorial in North

A police order calling for the demolition of a memorial dedicated to LTTE hunger striker Thileepan has been issued exclusively in Sinhala, drawing sharp criticism from Tamil communities and civil society groups who say the move is both culturally insensitive and legally questionable.

Memorial Under Threat

The memorial, erected in honour of V. Thileepan — the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam figure who died following a prolonged fast-unto-death in 1987 — has stood as a significant site of remembrance for many Tamil civilians in the north of Sri Lanka. The directive from local police authorities demands the structure be torn down, citing unspecified grounds.

Critics have been quick to point out that issuing such an official order solely in Sinhala, in a predominantly Tamil-speaking region, raises serious concerns about compliance with Sri Lanka's language rights legislation, which recognises both Sinhala and Tamil as official languages of the country.

Language Rights at the Centre of Controversy

Under the country's constitution and existing language policy frameworks, official communications directed at Tamil-speaking citizens — particularly in the Northern and Eastern provinces — are required to be issued in Tamil or in both official languages. Advocates argue that a Sinhala-only notice in such a region is not only exclusionary but potentially unlawful.

The issuance of an official demolition order in Sinhala alone, in a Tamil-majority area, signals a troubling disregard for the linguistic and cultural rights of Tamil citizens.

Community leaders and Tamil political representatives have condemned the order, viewing it as part of a broader pattern of authorities seeking to erase Tamil memorialisation in the post-war north, where commemorations and monuments linked to the conflict remain deeply sensitive.

A Recurring Point of Tension

The question of Tamil memorials in the Northern Province has been a persistent flashpoint since the end of the civil war in 2009. Security forces have periodically moved to restrict or remove commemorative structures and events associated with the LTTE or Tamil civilian war dead, actions that Tamil groups argue amount to the systematic suppression of their right to grieve and remember.

Thileepan, whose full name was Annai Poopathy Thileepan, is regarded by many Tamils as a martyred figure. His fast, which lasted over twelve days, was undertaken as a protest demanding that the Indian government fulfil pledges made to the Tamil people. He died on September 26, 1987, and annual commemorations in his name have frequently been subject to police intervention in recent years.

Calls for Government Response

Tamil politicians and human rights observers are now calling on the government in Colombo to intervene, rescind the demolition order, and ensure that any future official communications in the north and east are issued in accordance with the country's bilingual language obligations.

As of the time of reporting, neither the Sri Lanka Police nor the central government had issued a public response addressing the controversy surrounding the language of the notice or the fate of the Thileepan memorial.