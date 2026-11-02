Harsha Slams Government Over Cooking Gas Crisis, Says Ordinary Sri Lankans Cannot Rely on Food Delivery Apps

Opposition Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva has launched a sharp attack on the government over the continuing cooking gas shortage gripping Sri Lanka, arguing that the crisis is hitting ordinary citizens the hardest while authorities appear disconnected from ground realities.

A Crisis Beyond the Reach of Apps

Speaking out on the matter, Dr. de Silva pointedly noted that not every Sri Lankan household has the luxury of turning to digital food delivery platforms such as PickMe Food or Uber Eats as an alternative when cooking gas runs out. He stressed that for a vast majority of families across the island, affordable and accessible cooking gas is not a convenience but an absolute necessity for daily survival.

The opposition MP's remarks come amid widespread reports of long queues at gas distribution points, with households struggling to secure cylinders for basic cooking needs.

Government Under Fire

Dr. de Silva directed his criticism squarely at the government, questioning what concrete steps are being taken to resolve the shortage and ensure uninterrupted supply to the public. He emphasised that while wealthier urban residents may have alternative options at their disposal, the rural poor and low-income families have no such fallback.

Not everyone can afford PickMe Food and Uber Eats — for millions of Sri Lankans, cooking gas is their only option.

The MP's intervention has drawn renewed public attention to what many consider a persistent failure in the management of essential commodity supply chains in the country.

Broader Concerns Over Essential Supplies

The cooking gas shortage is the latest in a series of essential commodity supply disruptions that have frustrated Sri Lankan households in recent times. Critics argue that the government has been slow to respond to recurring shortages that disproportionately burden lower-income communities.

Long queues reported at gas distribution outlets across multiple districts

Low-income families identified as the most severely affected group

Opposition calling for urgent government intervention and transparent communication

Concerns raised over the adequacy of import planning and stock management

Dr. de Silva's remarks are expected to intensify parliamentary pressure on the government to provide clear answers on its strategy for stabilising the supply of cooking gas and other essential commodities to Sri Lankan households.