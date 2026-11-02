Demonstrators Gather Outside Westminster to Condemn Sri Lanka's Controversial Security Laws

Protesters assembled outside the British Parliament in London to voice their opposition to several of Sri Lanka's contentious security legislations, namely the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), the proposed Public Security (Temporary) Act (PSTA), and the Prevention of Online Crimes Act (POCA).

Calls for Reform on a Global Stage

The demonstration, held at the iconic Westminster premises, drew activists and members of the Sri Lankan diaspora who are deeply concerned about what they describe as laws that suppress civil liberties and enable the arbitrary detention of individuals in Sri Lanka.

Campaigners at the protest argued that the Prevention of Terrorism Act, a decades-old piece of legislation, has long been criticised by human rights organisations for facilitating prolonged detention without trial and enabling the alleged torture of detainees. Critics maintain that the law has been repeatedly used against journalists, activists, and minorities rather than genuine security threats.

Opposition to POCA and PSTA

The newer Prevention of Online Crimes Act also drew sharp criticism from demonstrators, who warned that the legislation poses a serious threat to freedom of expression and press freedom in Sri Lanka. Protesters argued the law could be weaponised to silence dissenting voices, political opponents, and independent media outlets operating both within the island and abroad.

Concerns were similarly raised over the PSTA, with activists urging the international community, particularly British lawmakers, to pressure the Sri Lankan government into repealing or substantially reforming these laws in line with internationally recognised human rights standards.

Diaspora Amplifies Domestic Concerns

The choice of Westminster as the location for the demonstration reflects a broader strategy by Sri Lankan diaspora groups to internationalise their advocacy efforts, seeking the attention of foreign governments and multilateral institutions.

Protest organisers called upon Members of the British Parliament to raise these legislative concerns directly with their Sri Lankan counterparts and to consider the matter within the framework of bilateral diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

Human rights advocates have long urged Colombo to abolish the PTA in particular, and the United Nations Human Rights Council has previously passed resolutions urging Sri Lanka to accelerate legal reforms. Despite promises of reform from successive governments, campaigners say meaningful progress on the ground remains elusive.

Protesters emphasised that these laws do not merely affect individuals in Sri Lanka but cast a long shadow over the freedoms of communities worldwide who maintain ties to the island nation.

The demonstration underscores the growing international scrutiny Sri Lanka faces over its human rights record and the persistent calls from civil society for the country's leadership to align its domestic legislation with global democratic norms.

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